Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.05. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

