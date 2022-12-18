Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rises By 10.6%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 442,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 19.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

