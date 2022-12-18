Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 731 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 840,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 4.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $69.34 and a 52 week high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

