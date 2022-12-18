Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.