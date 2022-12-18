Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,656.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.25.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $299.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

