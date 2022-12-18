Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTB opened at $140.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

