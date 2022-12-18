Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $73.70 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.