Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 508 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $502.89 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.12 and a 200-day moving average of $479.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total transaction of $980,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total value of $980,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

