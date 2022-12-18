Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $90.34 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

