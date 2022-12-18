Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 5,863 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.83 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

