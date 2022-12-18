Canandaigua National Corp Takes $120,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

DRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

