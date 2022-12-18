Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,796. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.60 and a beta of 0.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

