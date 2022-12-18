3,912 Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $95.88.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

