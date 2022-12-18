4,226 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.