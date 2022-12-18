Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $265,000 in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

