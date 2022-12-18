Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

