1,202 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 96.8% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $700,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $210.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.86.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

