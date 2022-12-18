Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 1,245 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

