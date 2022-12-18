Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Raised by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.85 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

