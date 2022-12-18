Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,081 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.95 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

