Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $268,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

