Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $268,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of CB stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.