Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 439 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dillard’s Stock Down 3.6 %

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $299.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $390.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.39 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

