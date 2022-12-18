Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of PRLB opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.14. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

