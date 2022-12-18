Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $202.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.