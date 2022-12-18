Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $101,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 39.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 32.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. UBS Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.