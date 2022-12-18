Pflug Koory LLC Buys 2,854 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,928.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 76,225 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,902.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,950.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 119,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 114,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,920.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

