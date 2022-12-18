Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,774.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 76,225 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,950.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 119,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 114,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

