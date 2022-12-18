2,692 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $53.93.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
