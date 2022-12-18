Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 1,230 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 197,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 135,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 91,236 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,880,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,942,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $116.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50.
