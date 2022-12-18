Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 1,243 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.