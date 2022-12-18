The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.