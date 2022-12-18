Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 586,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 681,365 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,257,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,506,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,318,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

