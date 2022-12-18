Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

