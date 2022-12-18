Guardian Investment Management Sells 11,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

