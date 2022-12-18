City Holding Co. Sells 3,375 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Block stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.98.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,340. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

