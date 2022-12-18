Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.36.

