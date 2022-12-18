Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 66,275 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,282,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 877,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $9.21 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

