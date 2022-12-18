Michael Edward Manna Acquires 5,071 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Edward Manna bought 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $20,943.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Michael Edward Manna bought 200 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $782.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Edward Manna purchased 2,009 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $8,518.16.

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

