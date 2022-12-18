Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 80 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $385.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

