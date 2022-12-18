Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 512,818 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

