Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49) in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.