Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

MDLZ stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

