Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 64,850 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,850 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after buying an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,211,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

