Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 9,532 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after buying an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after buying an additional 812,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

