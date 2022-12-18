Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 12.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $99,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 428,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57.

