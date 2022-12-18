Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $323,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.