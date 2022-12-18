Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.