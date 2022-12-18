Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 250,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45,582 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $99.88.

