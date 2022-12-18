Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,553 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 50,450 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $26.60 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

