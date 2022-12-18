Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 66,610 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 46.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.32) to €5.50 ($5.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.11) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

